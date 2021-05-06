You can now buy non-alcoholic cans of wine just in time for summer

With the summer season just around the corner and the covid restrictions easing slightly, we’re really looking forward to having a few get-togethers with friends and family, hosting barbecues and enjoying the sunshine with a cocktail or two.

Let’s face it though, there are few things worse than waking up to a stifling hangover and a layer of sunburn after a bout of day-drinking during the many garden parties. Non-drinkers are tired of having limited non-alcoholic alternatives made available to them – and that’s where Lyre’s comes in!

Lyre’s is the world’s most-awarded non-alcoholic spirit brand and are set to launch their non-alcoholic four-pack of ‘Classico’ cans, just in time for Summer. These non-alcoholic sparkling wine-like cans are the ideal thirst quencher for the non-drinkers, fitness fanatics, mums and dads who can’t afford a hangover, or those intending on lowering their alcohol consumption.

The beauty of the Classico is that it’s low in calories (at just 69 calories a can) as well as being vegan friendly, nut and gluten free. The sparkling wine like drink was awarded a gold medal by the Spirits Business & Drinks Business Spring Blind Tasting Awards – so although ticking all those boxes, it doesn’t compromise on flavour!

Lyre’s Classico will be available from www.lyres.eu from Thursday April 22 and is priced at €10.00 for a 4x250ml pack. For the month of May, the 4 pack will be sold for €8.00 as part of Lyre’s promotional launch offer. The award-winning can will be available in Tesco in the coming weeks, just in time for Summer.

Classico is the first product to launch from a range of canned cocktails the brand is launching this summer. Further ready-to-drink offerings include Amalfi Spritz – filled with flavours of orange and rhubarb and a juniper infused G&T.