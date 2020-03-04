Yum! Mermaid-themed Cornettos exist and they taste amazing

Set to cause a splash this summer, the new Cornetto Mermaid has landed on British shores and is available for purchase from both Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as well as at nationwide grab-and-go sites from today.

The new launch features a bright pink cone and comes in two delicious flavours:

A unique matcha and raspberry ice cream, finished with a twist of raspberry sauce – available in nationwide grab-and-go-sites, such as Sealife, London Zoo and Colicci Café’s

A classic raspberry and vanilla flavoured ice cream – available in multipacks from Sainsbury’s and Tesco

For an added touch of enchantment, both treats are topped off with edible pearls and starfish shapes. Designed to look like mermaid scales, the ice-cream also comes wrapped in a holographic pink and blue wrapper, creating a feast for the eyes as much as the taste buds

The new release comes off the back of the launch of the hugely popular Unicornetto, an exclusive to Thailand, which caused a stir in 2018. After seeing the success of the Unicornetto and the mermaid trend beloved by Gen Z and millennials alike, it only made sense for the brand to bring a bit of magic to UK shores.

The mer-mazing matcha and raspberry flavour is available at select locations throughout the UK, including Merlin Sealife centres, with 5p from every Mermaid Cornetto sold in select sites being donated directly to the Merlin Sealife Trust.

The new Mermaid Cornetto singles are available to purchase now from Merlin Sealife centres and other grab-and-go outlets for an RRP of £1.50, with multipacks now available at Sainsbury’s and Tesco for an RRP of £3.00.