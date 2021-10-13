You can now buy the Sabrina The Teenage Witch house for just $2M

If you were a child of the 90’s then you’re probably all too familiar with the gorgeous Victorian home occupied by Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Good news! It’s now up for sale and can be all yours for just under $2 million.

The large gothic home featured in all seven seasons of Sabrina the Teenage Witch between the years of 1996 and 2003, is actually located in Freehold, New Jersey, and has just been put on the market again by it’s owners who have been running their family business out of it for a number of years.

Credit: cocoran.com

Fans of the nostalgic 90’s show appreciated the Spellman residence for it’s wacky interior decorations, and gorgeous Victorian aesthetic. However, these fans might be disappointed to hear that the current interior doesn’t exactly match our imagination.

Credit: cocoran.com

64 E Main Street, Freehold, New Jersey has been completely renovated and transformed into individual office blocks which can be rented out by the month. Meanwhile, the exterior still features that iconic Victorian turret and boasts that charming, Spellman style which we’ve come to know and love.

Sabrina Spellman and her two aunts, Hilda and Zelda, lived in this home with their cat, Salem, throughout the show’s run. To say it looked absolutely magical would be an understatement!

As seen throughout the series, the Spellman house features a large open-planned living and reception area, a closed off dining room, a kitchen and a conservatory, a downstairs laundry room, at least three bedrooms, two separate staircases leading to different areas of the house, a storage attack and a linen closet which can take you to the other realm — a must-have for every supernatural home-owner!