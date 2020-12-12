You can now book a slot to shop in M&S to skip the queue

M&S has rolled out its new appointment shopping service to every store in Ireland. The rollout follows on from successful trials at M&S Liffey Valley, Dublin; Navan; and Douglas, Cork stores.

Irish customers simply visit marksandspencer.ie/bookandshop, choose a timeslot that suits them, arrive at their local store at the designated time, check-in with the friendly host at the entrance and skip the queue (should there be one). Start times are allocated in 30-minute intervals.

Book & Shop is fully integrated within M&S’s store teams’ existing technology and is built into the app housed on their hand-held devices, enabling M&S hosts to carefully manage the number of customers in store at any time – counting-in customers who have not reserved, alongside those with allocated slots.

Ken Scully, M&S Ireland Country Manager said: “Our 18 stores in Ireland are open and set up with measures in place to help our customers shop safely. We know that queuing can be a concern, so our new Book & Shop service guarantees a shopping slot at a time that suits and removes the need to queue, should there be one. Designed by our in-house tech teams, we hope that Book & Shop will make shopping easier for our customers and continue to help them shop with confidence in our stores.”

Social distancing & hygiene measures

All M&S stores are open and are ready to serve customers safely, with all the social distancing measures in place that have been critical throughout the pandemic, including:

A friendly host at the entrance to welcome customers in and manage each store’s maximum capacity.

Hand sanitiser available at the front door (and in other parts of the store).

Extensive signage & floor markings throughout the store to remind everyone to give each other the space they need and to make it easier to find products.

Perspex screens at tills with clear signage encouraging contactless payments.

Face coverings must be worn by customers shopping in our stores unless they have a medical exemption. We do sell a range of face coverings for any customer that doesn’t have one.

Free-click and collect service at all stores

As always, customers can shop M&S’s full clothing & home range online at www.marksandspencer.ie and select the free Click & Collect option – which is available at every M&S store.