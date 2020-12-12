You can now book a slot to shop in M&S to skip the queue
M&S has rolled out its new appointment shopping service to every store in Ireland. The rollout follows on from successful trials at M&S Liffey Valley, Dublin; Navan; and Douglas, Cork stores.
Irish customers simply visit marksandspencer.ie/bookandshop, choose a timeslot that suits them, arrive at their local store at the designated time, check-in with the friendly host at the entrance and skip the queue (should there be one). Start times are allocated in 30-minute intervals.
Book & Shop is fully integrated within M&S’s store teams’ existing technology and is built into the app housed on their hand-held devices, enabling M&S hosts to carefully manage the number of customers in store at any time – counting-in customers who have not reserved, alongside those with allocated slots.
Ken Scully, M&S Ireland Country Manager said: “Our 18 stores in Ireland are open and set up with measures in place to help our customers shop safely. We know that queuing can be a concern, so our new Book & Shop service guarantees a shopping slot at a time that suits and removes the need to queue, should there be one. Designed by our in-house tech teams, we hope that Book & Shop will make shopping easier for our customers and continue to help them shop with confidence in our stores.”
Social distancing & hygiene measures
All M&S stores are open and are ready to serve customers safely, with all the social distancing measures in place that have been critical throughout the pandemic, including:
- A friendly host at the entrance to welcome customers in and manage each store’s maximum capacity.
- Hand sanitiser available at the front door (and in other parts of the store).
- Extensive signage & floor markings throughout the store to remind everyone to give each other the space they need and to make it easier to find products.
- Perspex screens at tills with clear signage encouraging contactless payments.
- Face coverings must be worn by customers shopping in our stores unless they have a medical exemption. We do sell a range of face coverings for any customer that doesn’t have one.
Free-click and collect service at all stores
As always, customers can shop M&S’s full clothing & home range online at www.marksandspencer.ie and select the free Click & Collect option – which is available at every M&S store.