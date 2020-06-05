You can get Ben and Jerry’s ice cream delivered to your house

It looks like the sunshine has vanished and we're set for a bit of a dull evening. One thing that is bound to lift our spirits is something sweet, it is the weekend after all.

Why not treat yourself to a tub of Ben and Jerry's ice-cream this weekend?

You don't even have to leave the house.

If you fancy a lazy weekend then why not order a tub of ice cream (or three?) to your door with the help of JustEat. There’s no reason why you can’t still enjoy a weekend of Netflix & Chilll’d as Just Eat lifts the lid on its latest partnership with Ben & Jerry’s. Available for delivery from the Just Eat network of Apache Pizza stores nationwide, four iconic Ben & Jerry’s flavours have been added to the menu, priced at just €3.99 until Sunday, June 14.

Whether you’re planning a virtual date or a few solo scoops and a box-set marathon, satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving with a tub of the all-new Ben & Jerry’s Netflix & Chilll’d. A delicious peanut butter dairy flavour that incorporates sweet and salty pretzel swirls, all topped off with a scattering of indulgent brownie pieces.

For a whole new level of rich, caramel euphoria, Chew Chew on a caramel-filled chocolatey chunk as the 90’s classic Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Chew Chew joins the line-up, along with fan favourite Fairtrade Cookie Dough and the classic Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavours.

Check out the Just Eat app to find your local Apache Pizza restaurant or visit www.just-eat.ie with a host of delicious meal deals also live.