You and your bestie can now get temporary tatts of each other’s face

Friendship bracelets, secret handshakes, cringey matching t-shirts – there are plenty of ways to show your bestie just how much you love and appreciate them – but these latest symbols of loyalty have got to be our favourite yet.

You and your best pal can now get temporary tattoos of each other's face, and if that doesn't BFF, I don;t don't know what does.

Available from Etsy seller Lilimandrill, the personalised tatts are handmade to order and range in price from €61 (10 prints) to €288 (500 prints).

All of the images are hand-drawn and even include a message of your choice.

The temporary tattoos have proved to be a popular wedding favour, with many couples ordering a batch for their big day.

"These came out absolutely perfect and I can't wait for our wedding guests to see them! Thanks again!," wrote one happy customer.

While another said: "We absolutely love our custom made tattoos! The design process through email was super easy and we couldn't be happier with the result."

Honestly, we can't think of any situation that can't be improved by temporary tattoos…