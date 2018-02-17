Yoga classes for choice: Flex your root chakra in aid of Repeal

Making time for mindfulness if an important element in minimising stress in our hectic lives.

Yoga is one of the best ways to introduce and encourage relaxation and stress minimisation, and now a new event has been launched which combines yoga and the fight for abortion rights.

The Abortion Rights Campaign are hosting a day of yoga workshops in aid of the Repeal the 8th campaign.

'Come move, flow, breathe, lengthen, strengthen, and let go, all in the knowledge that your ticket price is going directly towards a more compassionate, humane reproductive healthcare system in Ireland,' reads the event description.

Held in the Elbow Room, there area number of different classes and yoga styles to choose from.

Throughout the day will be Moonteoir – Empowering Yoga for Women, Ashtanga Vinyasa, Yin Yoga, Acroyoga and Dynamic Yoga Flow.

All classes are €15.00 with all proceeds going to the pro-choice cause, and mats are supplied.

All you have to bring is yourself, an open mind and your comfiest leggings.

Tickets are available here for the event, which kicks off on March 10.