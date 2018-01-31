Yellow Weather warning in place: Hailstones due this afternoon

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for hailstones this afternoon from 12pm to 3pm.

They have warned motorists to be extra careful in this weather, as hailstones can be particularly hazardous and unpredictable.

Hailstones can happen year-round in Ireland.

Cold, windy & very showery today; some sunny spells in between showers too though. Some wintry showers possible early on. Showers will be heavier later, merging to longer spells of rain, with the threat of hail/thunder. Feeling raw. Highs 4 to 7, in strong & gusty W to NW winds. pic.twitter.com/4vSz2OT8PU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 31 January 2018

In order to stay safe in these risky weather conditions, cruise control should be switched off when driving.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) also says to reduce speed without braking during a sudden downpour of hailstones.

Alerting other motorists with your hazard warning lights is recommended.

As well, the RSA advises that you avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly when caught up in hailstones.

For more guidance on how to drive in this weather, watch this video from the RSA: