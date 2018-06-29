The Riptide Movement announce Vicar Street gig this December

The Riptide Movement will play Vicar Street on Saturday, 1st December.

Tickets are priced at €25, which is inclusive of booking free, and will be on sale from the 5th of July at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie.

JUST ANNOUNCED With the release of their brilliant brand-new single #PlasticOceans, @riptidemovement have announced they will perform @Vicar_Street on Saturday 1st December. Tickets go on sale Thursday 5th July at 10am! pic.twitter.com/q9mPwHVcNg — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) June 28, 2018

The announcement follows the release of their new single, Plastic Oceans.

Plastic Oceans was recorded in London with producer Chris Coady (Future I slands, Slowdive) and has a firm backbone of the kind of melodic indie rock that has seen the band build a strong following in their native Ireland, clocking up various #1 records.

The band will continue their heavy touring schedule this summer, putting in appearances in coastal areas.

They will be using their latest single to spread the important environmental message that our beaches, coastlines, rivers, cities and towns need to be kept litter and plastic free if we're to stop the oceans from becoming even more polluted by plastic waste.

Visit www.ticketmaster.ie for Vicar Street tickets from July 5th.