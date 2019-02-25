YAS: Dominos launches GPS for customers to track pizza deliveries

Honestly, thank God. This isn't just the news we needed, it's the news we deserved.

Domino's has officially launched GPS delivery tracking in the Republic of Ireland with 'Domi-Pin', and are giving away 400 Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizzas to celebrate. The newest pizza style is a rich, hearty full-flavoured meal starring a Mediterranean-inspired flavour combination that’s tried and tested.

The tracking shows the location of your driver from store to door, and the pizzamakers are touring Ireland with a giant GPS pin as well as handing out hundreds of pizzas this week. Nom.

The Domi-Pin gets around! – Citywest on Tues

– Athlone on Weds

– Letterkenny on Thurs

– Galway on Fri Spot it between 2pm and 4pm – the first 100 win a personal Catalan Chicken & Chorizo pizza ON THE SPOT. pic.twitter.com/hWZmmT5Pax — Domino's Pizza ROI (@Dominos_ROI) February 25, 2019

This week, from today until Friday, 1 March, people who spot the Domi-Pin will win one of the new Catalan Chicken and Chorizo pizzas on the spot…life just can't get any better.

The four-foot-high Domi-Pin is set to appear all around Ireland, with the Domino's team giving away delicious treats to pizza lovers nationwide.

The Domino’s GPS team can be found at Domino’s stores in Citywest, Athlone, Letterkenny, and Galway respectively this week at 2pm to 4pm. Get yerselves down there ASAP.

The first 100 pizza fans at each location only have to spot the giant Domi-Pin and say hi to the team to win a personal Catalan Chicken and Chorizo Pizza.

Eagle-eyed pizza fans who spot and share or repost a picture on Twitter using the #DominosGPS hashtag and tag @Dominos_ROI will also be in with a chance to win.

The GPS tracker is the first of its kind in Ireland, and gives you the ability to track your pizzas all the way from the oven to your gaff. The tracker opens to a live map at the delivery stage so you can track the progress of your driver.

There's even a countdown, so anyone on a time limit can prepare for the tasty arrival. We are ridiculously excited to try and test the new technology, is anyone else suddenly starving?

To order, check out the Domino's website or head into your local store. Those stunning Catalan Chicken and Chorizo pizzas are just €22 for a large, in case anyone's wondering. We know we were…