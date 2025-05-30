Wynne Evans confirms departure from BBC after Strictly scandals

Wynne Evans has confirmed that he is no longer employed by the BBC.

The ‘Go Compare’ opera singer found widespread fame last autumn when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

During his time on Strictly, Wynne controversially hit the headlines when he was spotted grabbing his professional partner Katya Jones' waist. The dancing duo later insisted on social media that it was a joke between them.

Then, during the Strictly live tour earlier this year, it was reported that Wynne used the term “spit roast” towards host Janette Manrara. The star later claimed that he had directed it towards his castmate, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

Following his controversies, Wynne announced in January that he would be taking a break from his presenting duties on BBC Radio Wales, writing at the time that he needed to “prioritise [his] wellbeing” and that he was “deeply sorry for the pain [his] inappropriate actions have caused.”

Now, following a four-month long investigation by the broadcaster, Wynne has announced that he will not be returning to work at the BBC.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to thank his fanbase for their support, and to inform them of his next steps.

“These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know. And because you’ve given me so much, I need to tell you this — first, and honestly,” he began.

“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show. I’m gutted. That show wasn’t just work — it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family,” Wynne revealed.

“What we built cannot end here. So — deep breath — here goes… We’re getting the band back together,” he wrote, announcing that he has set up his own independent radio show.

“The Wynne Evans Show is coming back, live every day from 9am–12pm on a new app, on Alexa and Google (yes!!!!!! we don’t have to say ‘smart speaker’ anymore!) and at www.wynneevansshow.co.uk,” Wynne declared, before concluding that he will be “bringing more presenters soon."