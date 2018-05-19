Wowza: Rosie Connolly’s wedding dress is absolutely gorgeous

Influencer Rosie Connolly tied the knot today in a gorgeous ceremony to now-hubby Paul.

Followers have been waiting for a peep at her dress, which was first revealed in a video on Aimee Music Official's Instagram story.

Rosie herself took to the 'gram ten minutes later to upload a romantic image of her and her new husband.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly (@rosieconxxx) on May 19, 2018 at 10:49am PDT

The dress was a fit-and-flare style with a dramatic fishtail hem.

Featuring all-over lace, the plunging neckline and slim fit complimented the influencer and mum-of-one's petit frame.

A long, sheer, trailing veil finished the look, as did Rosie's light smoky eye and classic pink lip.

A post shared by Rosie Connolly (@rosieconxxx) on May 18, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

A number of Irish influencers were also in attendance, including Niamh Cullen, Louise Cooney and Aideen Kate.

The event took place at the scenic Carton House in County Kildare.

Huge congratulations to Rosie and Paul.