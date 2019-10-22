Wonderlights is the perfect way to spend an autumnal evening

As October comes to an end, we are starting to feel a little bit more excited about, dare we say it, Christmas.

The holidays will be here in no time so we’re trying to organise as many festive outings as possible this winter.

We are planning festive movie nights, trips to the Christmas markets, ice skating, carolling and of course, a visit to the stunning Wonderlights in Palmerstown House Estate, Kildare.

Wonderlights is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. Head along with your besties or bring your family or even change things up for date night and get ready to explore the stunning grounds of Palmerstown House Estate.

The first of its kind in Ireland, this multi-sensory outdoor trial will brighten up any autumnal evening.

Experience sprawling woodland creatures, Irish folklore heroes, a state of the art water feature and captivating light displays as you venture by wonderlight through the grounds at Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Co. Kildare.

There’s even a funfair and plenty of food to tuck into after your stroll around Wonderlights. It is the dream way to spend time with your nearest and dearest.

Tickets for the enchanting night walk are on sale now. Wonderlights opens to the public on October 25 and runs until November 10.