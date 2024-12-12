Wonderfully festive things to do with loved ones this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, there’s no better time to gather your loved ones and create cherished memories together.

Christmas is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a little magic, whether it’s through sparkling lights, going on winter trails or visiting Santa Claus himself!

If you’re looking for inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of delightful activities and events you can attend nationwide to keep everyone entertained, from toddlers to grandparents. Check them out below and prepare to create some special family memories together.

The Christmas Experience at Malahide Castle

Discover the magic of Christmas like never before with The Christmas Experience at Malahide Castle. Running on select dates until Monday, December 23, this festive adventure will transform Malahide Castle into a captivating winter wonderland. You’ll be immersed in the wonder of the festive season as you journey through the beautifully decorated Malahide Castle. Santa’s elves will be busy preparing for the big day, while Mrs Claus will be on hand too. You also get a personal encounter with Santa Claus himself. Every child will receive a unique, sustainable cuddly gift as a memento. All-new immersive digital experiences have been integrated into the event, providing an extra dose of enchantment and interactive fun for visitors of all ages. There’s opportunities for families to capture cherished memories with stunning photo ops throughout the castle. Afterwards, visitors can indulge in seasonal treats at the Alpine food village, or do some last-minute Christmas shopping at Avoca. Tickets can be purchased online here

Emerald Park Jingle Fest 2024

Open on select dates until December 23, the Jingle Fest is a must this Christmas. With a Jingle Fest ticket, guests can arrive at any time to enjoy over four hours of festive fun at Emerald Park. Visit the Festive Fairy Woods light tunnel before taking a trip on the sing-along Candy Lane Train, then explore the Enchanted Entertainment Tent for special live performances as well as snow and bubble fun. Meet festive characters, post letters to Santa, and dive into ‘The Christmas Star’ show, a festive 25-minute live panto show. Your ticket includes access to over 10 rides and attractions in the Jolly Junior Zone. Tickets also include entry to playgrounds, along with the zoo. The Lodge is also open for a hot meal or warming hot chocolate. There will be surprises throughout the Jolly Junior Zone, including gingerbread making, ice cream from Blásta and Scoops (featuring Ben & Jerry's), plus festive treats from the Sweet Station and Yummy Creations. You can add on a visit with Santa Claus when pre-booking online to receive a special Christmas coin that can be redeemed in the present room for a special Christmas gift. Professional photographers will also be on hand to capture your memories, which you can pre-book online. Book tickets here

Santa’s House Express 2024 at Palmerstown House Estate

Prepare to be greeted by a dazzling display of lights and festive cheer when you arrive at Palmerstown House Estate in Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare. After checking in, families will board the Santa’s House Express train that travels through the estate's scenic grounds and leads to Santa’s Manor. Mrs. Claus will welcome guests, share her favourite festive stories and offer delightful treats, ensuring everyone feels the Christmas spirit. Families will also encounter a mischievous special guest in the Ice Cave, while all-new immersive digital experiences have also been added to the event. Visitors will then personally meet with Santa Claus himself. Each child will receive a brand new, cuddly, collectable, and sustainable gift. After visiting Santa, the adventure continues back at the Winter Wonderland Village, where there is a festive funfair. Each child receives two complimentary ride tokens. The village also features a selection of delicious holiday treats and winter warmers, to allow you to indulge in the season’s flavours. Running until through December 23rd, tickets can be purchased online here

Santa’s Magical Cabin

Santa’s Magical Cabin, running until December 23, is in association with Dunnes Stores and has provided visitors with a wonderful visit to Santa Claus in his magical Cabin over the past 15 years. Upon check-in, an elf guide will meet each family and take them directly to meet Santa Claus. Children will be amazed by what Santa knows about them, thanks to the Santa Needs to Know forms, filled in at the time of booking. Santa will also give each child a beautiful age appropriate gift. The energetic elves will keep everyone entertained, sharing exactly how Santa, his reindeer and all the elves prepare for Christmas. A professional photographer will also be on hand to capture all those magical moments and you can order 8 x 10 framed prints immediately afterwards if you wish. The first print is priced at €18 and subsequent prints will be priced at €14 per print. Other memorabilia available to purchase include a digital photo package or a special personalised invitation from Santa Book online here

Winter Woodland at Beyond the Trees Avondale

This enchanting Winter Woodland at Beyond the Trees Avondale in Coillte’s Avondale Forest Park is running until February 2. Get ready for captivating LED light displays along the three-and-a-half kilometres of illuminated treetop walkway, reaching nearly 40 meters above the woodland floor. Visitors can expect to encounter magical forest creatures, giant shimmering ornaments, a towering Christmas tree, and maybe even some snow! Guests can also enjoy Wicklow on Ice, an ice rink set against the historic backdrop of Avondale House. You can have a guided tour through Avondale House, decorated to evoke the charm of a Victorian Christmas with insights into the seasonal traditions of the Parnell family. Avondale’s historic courtyard will host artisan crafts, food stalls, and festive treats every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wicklow Brewery will also be joining the experience with a pop-up bar in the Seed café offering their local beers. Little visitors can enjoy carnival rides in the Walled Garden, while the playground offers free fun for all. The Visitor Centre includes the Seed Café and gift shops, with local goods and festive treasures, perfect for Christmas gifting. Book here

Christmas Spectacular Smithfield Square

This is a magical new event and the perfect spot to make lasting memories and create new Christmas traditions with family, friends and loved ones. Supported by Dublin City Council, Christmas Spectacular Smithfield Square is open until January 2, from 11am – 9pm. Visit the first-ever Ice Museum in Ireland. Guests can experience the pure magic of the season as they journey through the expertly crafted ice sculptures. There is also an extra-large ice rink if you fancy taking a spin. Stroll through the European-style market, filled with delicious artisan food and drinks, unique crafts and stocking fillers or wrap up warm and enjoy the beauty of Dublin city at the top of the Big Wheel. Visitors can also stop by the cosy Nutcracker Snug to warm up after the wonderment of the Ice Museum. Buy tickets here

Wildlands Winter Wonderland

Santa Claus is returning to Wildlands Galway to bring his magic and festive cheer up until December 23. Wildlands will be transformed into a festive village in Baile Beag. At Wildlands Winter Wonderland, families can look forward to story time with Mrs. Claus, join in on fun holiday activities led by Santa's cheerful elves, and, of course, meet Santa Claus himself! Each family will receive a memorable keepsake photo with Santa, and children will also receive a special gift. Hot chocolates will be available for the little ones, mulled wine for the adults, and a variety of holiday treats will be on offer. For families looking to extend their festive experience, Wildlands offers the perfect place to stay. The park features 14 luxury open-plan log cabins. With the Galway Christmas Markets just a short drive away, visitors can also enjoy festive shopping during their stay. And after a busy day, sit back and relax in the on-site restaurant, Olive Tree Kitchen. Set in over 20 acres of mature woodland overlooking Ballyquirke Lough, Wildlands offers a range of exciting activities, including zip lining, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and more. For more information on Wildlands, visit here

Will the Real Santa Please Stand Up? At EPIC

EPIC has transformed its traditional festive offering to create a truly immersive Christmas event. There will be a festive mystery hunt, where participants must work together to navigate the museum’s galleries, solve magic Christmas-themed clues, and steer clear of the ‘Bad Santas’ who will try to deceive them on their journey. Included is a Santa Passport for each child to guide them on their adventure, a series of magical Christmas-themed questions that only the true Santa can answer, an exclusive “I Found the Real Santa” sticker at the end of the quest, as well as a polaroid selfie with the real Santa to commemorate the visit. The hunt is designed for children ages 4 and up and invites young detectives and their families to meet a variety of quirky Santas – Pirate Santa, Rock Star Santa, and more – before meeting the Real Santa for a photo at the end of the hunt. Book tickets here

Twixmas at Zero Latency

This Twixmas, take a break from the mundane and step into a world of thrilling virtual reality at Zero Latency, Ireland’s leading VR destination. Whether you’re planning an exciting adventure with friends or looking for a unique family experience, Zero Latency offers the perfect festive outing in Dublin, with locations in Sandyford and Swords open each day from December 27 – 31 and again from January 2 – 6, from midday until late. Be the first to experience Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine VR – exclusively available at Zero Latency this winter. As you step into the role of a Space Marine, you’ll find yourself immersed in one of the most expansive and detailed VR environments ever created. Take on the Tyranids in a race to recover a powerful relic and save the Warhammer universe in this heart-pounding adventure. Their experiences cater to everyone aged 8 and up. Don’t miss out – book your slot in advance at either of their Sandyford or Swords locations.

The Chester Beatty events

There are a number of Chester Beatty winter events to attend during the festive season for the whole family to enjoy. For example, on December 14, the museum will host a sustainable Christmas decoration workshop, DIY Pom Poms, where attendees will use recycled wool and other useful materials to craft unique and eco-friendly Christmas decor. This is a free workshop with no booking required, but limited to 15 participants, where children must be accompanied by adults. On December 18, you can join Carolling with Cantóirí, the acclaimed a cappella choir. They will perform a selection of Christmas songs, including some of the most well-loved carols from around the world. This is also a free event with no booking required. For more information about all of the events, see here.

Retro Drive-In Movies at Emerald Park

Emerald Park, where family traditions meets thrilling experiences, has announced the return of Retro Drive-In Movies this festive season. On Sunday December 15 guests can experience their favourite classic, festive family films from the comfort of their cars. The line-up includes festive favourites including How The Grinch Stole Christmas at 2:00pm, Elf at 5:00pm, and Home Alone at 8:00pm. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, park up, and settle in for an unforgettable experience. On the day, a variety of hot meals and snacks will be available to keep you fuelled throughout the event. Tuck into delicious offerings such as bison burgers, southern fried chicken goujons, chips and curry sauce or treat yourself to popcorn, candyfloss, donuts with dipping sauces and much more. Hot drinks, soft drinks and snack combo deals, including family and kids' packages, are also on offer. Buy tickets here

Wonderlights 2024

Wonderlights, Ireland’s largest immersive light show experience, is expanding to three locations this winter, bringing its breathtaking new themes to Marlay Park, Malahide Castle, and Fota House. Marlay Park By Night will transport visitors into a realm of illumination, celebrating the park’s natural beauty after dark. The Wicklow Way Wildlife installation will feature large golden sculptures of animals that have roamed the Wicklow Way. The Night Sky will be projected onto a 30-metre hydro screen over the lake. Visitors will also have the opportunity to ride a 35-metre-high observation wheel for panoramic views of the illuminated landscape below. Malahide Castle & Gardens: A Light Spectacular will bring a radiant display of over one million lights. There will be two new impressive tunnels of light – The Cathedral Tunnel will immerse visitors in a dazzling passageway, as well as the Portal of Light Tunnel. There will also be projection mapping onto Malahide Castle, where an evolving storyline will unfold. The Talking Tree will return, delivering whimsical stories. Fota House, Cork: The Magic of Winter will be filled with large illuminated sculptures of arctic animals, meadows of glowing winter flowers, and a frozen forest. There will be a projection mapping onto Fota House, where visitors will witness the building come to life. There are Alpine Food & Drinks Villages and Marshmallow Toasting Stations in each location. Show dates will be extended across all venues until January 4. Book tickets here