Woman in her 20’s tragically dies in Kerry road accident this morning

It has been reported that a young woman in her 20’s has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Kilkenny.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road accident involving a car and a truck that occurred on the N69, Tralee, Co. Kerry this afternoon, Monday, August 16 at approximately 1:15pm.

A woman in her 20s, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck did not require medical treatment. The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene and local diversions are in place.

Sadly, this isn’t the only road accident that has resulted in tragedy in recent days as just this morning It was reported that a young boy has been left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday evening.

The Gardaí have stated that a young boy, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, August 15, at approximately 7:50pm. The accident occurred on Station Road, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The boy was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was uninjured.

In both cases Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Our thoughts go out to both the young woman and the young boy’s families during this heartbreaking, difficult time.