Woman arrested following brutal dog attack on young boy

A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal dog attack last month.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was arrested for endangerment in Enniscorthy in Co. Wexford earlier this morning.

Gardaí have stated that the woman is being questioned and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984. She is the second person to be arrested and questioned in relation to the investigation.

The arrest follows the vicious attack which took place around 4pm on Sunday, November 27. Nine-year-old Alejandro Miszan was outside playing with friends near his home on Old Forge Road in Enniscorthy, when he was attacked by a XL Bully pitbull.

Credit: The Miszan Family

Alejandro was left with serious injuries after the attack, which subsequently led to him being airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. The young boy has undergone two surgeries and is currently continuing to receive treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, the Miszan family have been flooded with support and offers of help. One of the family’s neighbours, Caroline O’Brien, set up a GoFundMe page to help Alejandro’s family to cover the cost of his medical bills. So far, the fundraiser has raised over €162,000.

Alejandro’s elder brother, 21-year-old Raul, recently spoke on RTÉ Radio One’s Today With Claire Byrne, where he detailed the heartbreaking and life-changing injuries that he has sustained.

Credit: Miszan

“We were told he will never be the same again,” Raul said. “His face is totally destroyed. His lip is gone.”

Raul added that his brother is currently unable to talk, and that Alejandro’s injuries extend as far down as his leg and stomach.

“Hopefully he will talk again,” Raul wished.

We’re sending Alejandro and his family our best wishes in his recovery.