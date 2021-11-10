Woman (40’s) tragically dies following road accident in Meath

A woman has tragically died following a serious road traffic collision which took place in Co. Meath yesterday evening.

Gardaí arrived at the scene of the fatal road accident involving a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 4:40pm on Tuesday, November 9, on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area of County Meath.

The driver and the only occupant of the car involved in this collision, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 049 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.