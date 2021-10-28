Wine and Prosecco advent calendars are on sale in Aldi from Monday

If you’re feeling extra indulgent this festive season, then why not treat yourself to an extra special advent calendar?

For those of you after something a bit more sophisticated than your standard square Cadbury's chocolate each morning, Aldi are once again bringing back their iconic wine and Prosecco advent calendars.

Count down to the big day with Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar ( RRP €69.99) for grown-ups that’s full of luxurious tipples.

Or for those of you craving a bit of fizz to celebrate the festive season, Aldi’s Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar (€79.99) offers a dreamy selection of Prosecco and other bottles of bubbly for every day leading up to Christmas.

That’s not all though, Aldi have also come out with an entire advent calendar range filled with unique options to satisfy the whole family. From their highly anticipated Lacura Advent Calendar for the beauty lover in your life, to these nifty Hot Wheels and Polly Pockets Calendars, there really is something for everyone.

Their luscious Lacura Advent Calendar (RRP €59.99) is packed full of 24 iconic Lacura cruelty-free products. Includes sought after perfumes, face masks, eye creams, cleansers, candles and more.

Meanwhile, chocoholics needn’t despair as there’s still plenty of chocolate-filled calendars on offer to keep your sweet tooth at bay all December!

All calendars will go on sale in all 148 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, October 28, bar the Wine and Sparkling Wine Calendars, which go on sale on Monday, November 1. Lastly, a Peppa Pig story book advent calendar will be available to buy from November 4.

You might want to be quick though, as we expect some of these to fly off the shelves!