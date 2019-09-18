Win a fab Kennedy & Co grooming set for the man in your life

The Kennedy and Co male grooming range is enriched with vitamins and emollients designed to help maintain a young, fresh and healthy look. The range was founded by TV presenter, style entrepreneur and fashion columnist Darren Kennedy who is regarded as one of Ireland’s most stylish men and top lifestyle influencers.

To celebrate the kick off of the Rugby World Cup this weekend Kennedy and Co are giving 3 lucky readers the chance to win a grooming set worth €68.75 each consisting of the Peat Face Scrub, SPF 20 Daily Moisturiser, Hydrating Beard Oil, Revitalising Eye Gel and Matte Hair Clay.



The Kennedy & Co range is vegan friendly, cruelty free, sulphate free with no harsh chemicals.

Kennedy & Co is available to purchase in selected Dunnes Stores and pharmacies nationwide or online at www.kennedycogrooming.com

