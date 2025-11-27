Win €1,500 Flights Home: The Paddy Box’s Golden Ticket Christmas Giveaway

We've all been there, haven't we? Standing in the customs queue at Dublin Airport, clutching yet another box of Barry's Tea and a stash of Tayto to send to your sister in Sydney or your cousin in Canada. Because no matter how long they've been gone, there's nothing quite like a taste of home to remind them that they're loved and missed – especially at Christmas.

This year, though, Irish gifting company The Paddy Box is taking things up several notches. Not only are they sending boxes filled with all the Irish essentials abroad, but one lucky recipient could find a Golden Ticket tucked inside – worth €1,500 in flight vouchers to actually come home for Christmas. Yes, you read that right. Someone could be opening their Barry's Tea and Dairy Milk and discover they're coming home for the festivities.

If you're ugly-crying already, you're not alone.

A Little Piece of Home in a Box

The Paddy Box has been doing the Lord's work since 2017, shipping over 250,000 boxes to Irish people scattered across 185+ countries. This year alone, they've sent out 30,000 boxes worldwide – each one packed with the treats that make homesickness just a little bit easier to bear. We're talking Tayto (obviously), Barry's Tea, proper Dairy Milk, and all those other bits you simply can't get abroad or that taste weirdly different when you try.

The Paddy Box delivers Irish favourites to over 100 countries worldwide

Mark Loftus, who founded The Paddy Box from his parents' kitchen in Dublin (respect), knows exactly what these boxes mean to people. "There's nothing quite like being home for Christmas, the smell of the fire, the first pint back in your local, and your mam stuffing you with food the second you walk through the door," he says. "We've seen how much joy these boxes bring to Irish people all over the world and this year, we wanted to give one lucky person the chance to feel that joy in person."

And let's be honest – if you've ever had a child, sibling, or friend living abroad, you know that no amount of video calls can replace the feeling of an actual hug at arrivals. The one where you're both crying and blocking the entire corridor and you don't even care.

How to Enter the Golden Ticket Giveaway

Here's the brilliant bit: all you need to do is order one of The Paddy Box's festive boxes for someone abroad. That means either the Christmas Box, the Mega Christmas Box, or their Build Your Own Custom Box option. One of those boxes – shipped at random before Christmas – will contain the Golden Ticket worth €1,500 in flight vouchers.

Each festive box could contain the life-changing Golden Ticket

So whether you're sending a box to your brother in Boston, your bestie in Brisbane, or your daughter doing her gap year in Dubai, you could be giving them the best gift of all: a ticket home. Imagine their faces when they open that box expecting crisps and find an actual flight home instead. You'll be the hero of Christmas, and you won't even have to cook the turkey.

It's worth noting that The Paddy Box has become one of the few reliable ways to send Irish products to the States this Christmas, thanks to various shipping restrictions. So if your loved one stateside is desperate for their Tayto fix, this might be your only option – with the added bonus of potentially winning them a flight home too.

The Deadlines You Need to Know

Right, here's where you need to pay attention, because we all know how Christmas shipping dates creep up on us. If you're sending a box abroad and want it to arrive in time for Christmas, here are the order-by dates:

Australia & Asia: Monday 15th December

USA, Canada & UAE: Wednesday 17th December

Ireland & UK: Friday 19th December

Rest of the World & New Zealand: Friday 12th December

Set yourself a phone reminder now, because you know what you're like when December hits and suddenly it's the 20th and you've done nothing.

The Paddy Box team have really thought this through too – they offer next day delivery to the UK, Ireland, EU and New York, two-day delivery to the East Coast of America and several other locations, and impressively fast shipping to most corners of the globe. The business has grown from Mark's parents' kitchen to a 3,000 square foot premises in North Dublin, employing over 20 staff. Not bad for a company built on Tayto and homesickness.

At the end of the day, whether your box contains the Golden Ticket or "just" a collection of beloved Irish treats, you're sending something priceless: a reminder that no matter how many miles separate you, home is always thinking of them. And in a world where our loved ones are scattered across continents, chasing careers and adventures, that's worth its weight in gold.

Or at the very least, it's worth its weight in Dairy Milk.

For more information or to order your festive Paddy Box, visit www.thepaddybox.com. Full terms and conditions for the Golden Ticket giveaway can be found on their website.