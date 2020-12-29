Wild Child take 2? Emma Roberts gives birth!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s baby boy has arrived!

The couple welcomed their son, Rhodes (Can you even with that gorgeous name?), last Sunday, December 27th in Los Angeles. The news broke last night and mother and baby – who reportedly weighs a healthy 9 pounds – are reported to be doing well.

Roberts had announced the pregnancy in August with a cryptic Instagram post, captioned ‘Me…and my two favourite guys’. The picture attached showed her flashing her baby bump in a serene photo shoot, Roberts (29) clad in a white, summery dress, while Garrett (36) joined her, the pair embracing. Fans flocked to the post to show their love, offering their congratulations to the couple.

This is the actor and actress’s first child. They have been together since March 2019 and were reportedly friends for years before getting together. Emma kept her pregnancy very private, not revealing her due date to fans and followers.

And this is true of Robert’s relationship too, with Garrett rarely making an appearance on her public Instagram, sticking more so with the promotion of her work, like her recent movie ‘Holidate’. However, she did share in a recent Instagram post that she was ‘so grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times’.

The ‘Troy’ actor is similarly cagey about his relationship with Roberts, having only one post of the actress on his Instagram. However, Roberts gave an interview to Cosmo in November, becoming their first ever pregnant cover star, and revealed how she felt about being pregnant at such a tumultuous time:

‘I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something.’

That being said, the actress didn’t let being pregnant in a pandemic slow her down. She appeared on Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Kimmel and Kelly Clarkson’s talk shows, discussing motherhood and her newest movie, recently released on Netflix.

We’re sending big love to the new family who seem like they are doing really well. We can’t wait to see more pictures!