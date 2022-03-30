Why collagen is so important in the body and where to find it

With summer just around the corner, we want to be feeling like the very best version of ourselves. Not only do we want to be feeling great, but we also want to look amazing too, right?

With busy schedules, I think we can all admit to not putting enough time into taking care of our bodies, so what better way to do this than having one easy step to do each day. Simply taking a collagen supplement can improve many aspects of your body’s health. We’ve all heard of collagen being good for your skin but do we really know all of its benefits and where to find it? We’re here to break it down for you.

What is collagen?

Collagen is the body’s most abundant protein. Its main function is to help give structure to our hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons. Collagen makes up 70% of the skin and 30% of the proteins in the body.

There are three different types of collagen in our bodies. The most prevalent is Type 1 collagen. If you are interested in preserving the levels of collagen in your skin, nails and hair, this is the type of collagen you should be thinking about.

Unfortunately, once we hit our mid-twenties our collagen synthesis decreases each year meaning our body needs to regularly renew its stock of it. This decrease in collagen affects our bodies in many ways, most prominently in the skin, bones, joints and muscles, and can lead to a gradual decline in the synthesis of collagen fibres in all connective tissues. Also, our food is very low in collagen so we must turn to other places to find it.

The skin’s firmness is directly impacted, bones become more fragile and brittle, joint function and cartilage can be lost, and muscle mass and strength loss caused by ageing can affect mobility.

Benefits of collagen

There are many benefits of incorporating collagen into your diet. We all know that it has been a hero in the skincare industry for decades, but more recently it has been recognised as a daily food supplement.

Collagen provides moisture, structure and elasticity to our bodies. This helps to provide us with glowing skin, shiny hair and healthy nails. It also supports our bones, muscles, joints, tendons and ligaments, making it an important protein for active life.

Collagen products to try

Vital Proteins have a variety of products, including Collagen Peptides and Marine Collagen, that are in the form of easily soluble and unflavoured powders, meaning they can fit effortlessly into your daily routine. Their products can be dissolved in hot or cold drinks, meaning you can add it to your breakfast smoothie, bowl of porridge or add it to your morning coffee, like Vital Proteins’ Chief Creative Officer, Jennifer Aniston does.

Vital Proteins Collagen contains no artificial ingredients, bulking agents, sweeteners or sugars, and is soy and gluten free.

The benefits of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides and Marine Collagen include hydrated and youthful skin, strong hair and nails, and they help to maintain muscle mass.



2 easy breakfast recipes to incorporate collagen into your diet

Peach Matcha Smoothie

1. Combine 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, ½ cup of frozen peach slices, 1 scoop of Matcha Collagen, 1 scoop Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer, ½ medium avocado and 2 teaspoons of raw honey in a blender.

2. Process on high until all ingredients are combined (approx. 45 seconds).

3. Serve immediately and enjoy.



Collagen Shakshuka

1. In a medium frying pan, heat 2tbsp olive oil over a medium pan.

2. Add ½ diced onion and 2 cloves crushed garlic to the pan.

3. Once cooked, add 1 chopped red pepper, then mix in 2 scoops of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides and 1 tsp of cumin, chilli powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, thyme, salt and pepper. Mix well and cook for 5-8 minutes or until the pepper is soft.

4. Add in 2 tbsp tomato purée and 1 can chopped tomatoes. Mix all ingredients together and cook until bubbling. Reduce heat and crack 4-5 eggs into the sauce.

5. Cook over a medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Garnish with 40g chopped feta and a handful of coriander.

Other popular products include Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer crafted with healthy fats from coconut milk powder (RRP from £30) and Matcha Collagen, sourced from high-quality Japanese matcha green tea and bovine hide (RRP from £50).

