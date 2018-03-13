So this is who you’re most likely to marry, according to your job

Have you ever wondered who you'd marry?

What will they look like, where will they be from, and what will they do for a living?

Well, we can't tell you for sure what they'll look like, or where they'll hail from, but we may be able to help you with the last query!

What will they do for a living?

Well, we had a lengthy read of research by Bloomberg Business, and apparently your job could help you to predict your future BAE.

By scanning over US Census Bureau data covering 3.5 million households, Bloomberg created an interactive chart that shows how people are pairing up by profession.

The results are hella interesting!

Teachers

Female teachers are most likely to marry other teachers.

Male teachers are most likely to marry teachers or education administrators.

Financial analysts

Female financial analysts are most likely to marry male financial managers or female retail salespeople.

Male financial analysts are most likely to marry female teachers or male operations research analysts.

Retail salespeople

Female retail salespeople are most likely to marry male retail salespeople or female retail supervisors.

Male retail salespeople are most likely to marry female retail salespeople or male health-practitioner-support technologists and technicians.

So much knowledge – shall I continue?

Physicians and surgeons

Female physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry male or female physicians and surgeons.

Male physicians and surgeons are most likely to marry female physicians and surgeons or male registered nurses.

Lawyers and judges

Female lawyers and judges are most likely to marry male lawyers and judges or female computer workers.

Male lawyers and judges are most likely to marry female or male lawyers and judges.

CEOs

Female CEOs are most likely to marry male CEOs or female managers.

Male CEOs are most likely to marry female teachers or male CEOs.

Marketing and sales managers

Female marketing and sales managers are most likely to marry male managers or female insurance-claims and policy-processing clerks.

Male marketing and sales managers are most likely to marry female teachers or male business-operations specialists.

If we missed your occupation, head over to Bloomberg and find out more!