White Claw variety 8-pack out in time for the Bank Holiday weekend!

Due to popular demand, White Claw Variety 8 Pack has returned to Ireland this summer. White Claw Variety 8 Pack delivers some of Ireland’s favourite flavours; Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime and Raspberry in one convenient eight pack; driving trial amongst consumers and increasing basket size. White Claw boasts the finest natural ingredients; a blend of sparkling water, gluten-free triple distilled spirit, and a hint of natural fruit flavour with only 95 calories per can. With no artificial sweeteners and an ABV of 4.5%, White Claw Hard Seltzer delivers a wave of pure refreshment.

Last Summer, White Claw Variety Pack outsold all other Hard Seltzer SKUs by more than 2.5 times in both Value and Unit ROS, making it the no.1 for value delivery in Ireland. White Claw hard seltzer is already the #2 RTD can brand for volume in Ireland. White Claw has become a cultural phenomenon with fans generating over 4 billion impressions and 46 times more social media mentions than competing brands in the USA.

Speaking about the variety pack, Flor Prendergast, Market Director UK & Ireland said “Last year, we had an incredible response to our Variety 8 pack, so we’re delighted to have the opportunity to reintroduce the product to our Irish customers. A White Claw Variety 8 pack is a great way to promote trial of our brand among consumers as well as offer their favourite flavours in one convenient pack.”

White Claw Variety 8 Pack is now available at select retailers.