‘Whispering Angel’ rosé is the go-to summer drink for when you’re feeling *fancy*

With restrictions eased a lot more than any of us were expecting this week, I think we’ve all suddenly realised how quickly summer is coming around the corner. We’re dreaming of summer 21 with hope for a sun filled season and we can finally imagine it full of family and friends laughing and wine glasses clinking, over an alfresco cheese or charcuterie board and chilled rosé. Firm favourite Whispering Angel and its older sibling Rock Angel are the perfect summer rosé wines to share with loved ones this summer season!

Provence continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Ireland’s wine lovers, with the popularity of rosé wines doubling on our small isle since 2016. Nielsen reports that since lockdown, rosé has seen some of the strongest year-on-year growth over the last few years and is expected to continue into the summer as the warmer weather arrives.

Château d’Esclans famous offspring, Whispering Angel and Rock Angel are sure to tantalise the taste buds this summer. The grapes are picked from sunrise to noon to avoid the sun's heat and from vines as old as 25 years, which adds to the concentration of flavour. To ensure that each grape has the characteristics to produce the perfect drop in each bottle, the grapes then go through the heat exchange system to cool them down to 7-8°c in preparation for a delicate soft press to extract the juice to ferment in French oak Barrels.

Whispering Angel is today’s worldwide reference for Provence rosé. Its grapes are grown from some of the most choice land in the surrounding region of La Motte en Provence, consisting primarily of Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino), creating a pale colour that is pleasing to the eye and draws one in. The rewarding taste profile is full and lush while being bone dry with a smooth finish. Highly approachable and enjoyable with a broad range of cuisine, Whispering Angel is a premium rosé that you can drink from midday to midnight.

Rock Angel is partially barrel fermented in large oak barrels and also made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino). This rosé bears a more complex and structured taste profile than Whispering Angel, giving rosé lovers a bigger and richer wine that is fabulous as an aperitif or paired with a broad range of fine cuisine. The six-month ageing in French Oak barrels adds to a creamy, rich, and racy feel on the palate. Summer salads, soft cheese, watermelon, and sea bass compliment Rock Angel rosé perfectly.

Cheers to that!