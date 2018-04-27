Where to eat some fabulous food in Lisbon

Unlike Paris or Rome, Lisbon (and Portugal in general) isn't famous for its gastronomy, quite undeservedly so.

If you are lucky enough to have a trip planed to the Portuguese capital, you might be surprised by the overall quality of the food offering: succulent pasteis de nata (mini custard pies), delicious fresh fish, amazing charcuterie and fabulous wines are only some of the delicacies you will be able to taste.

Here are some of our favourite places to grab some tasty food around Lisbon.

1. Taberna da Rua do Flores

Probably one of the most popular eateries in Lisbon, this little tavern is well worth the (sometimes insane) queue to get a table.

The creative plates are perfect to share and even if you are surrounded by tourists (the secret has been spilled around the world), you'll still feel like a local enjoying the tastiest affordable meal.

2. Times Out Market

With a plethora of stalls to chose from, the Times Out Market is an absolute must-see for a foodie in Lisbon.

If you are there for more than two days, you might actually come back several times to experience some exquisite local food.

3. Pasteis de Belem

Now, that might sound like quite a statement, but you CANNOT skip on a trip to Belem.

Famous across the world, pasteis de Belem are incredibly tasty mini custard pies which we bet you will become addicted to during your stay in Lisbon.

With several shops in town, including the Times Out Market, Manteigaria makes some pretty fabulous ones as well.

4. By the Wine

A few doors down from Taberna da Rua do Flores, By the Wine offers gorgeous dishes as well as high quality cheese and charcuterie boards, perfect to nibble while trying some of the delicious wines available by the glass or bottle.

Also, the bread is literally to die for.

5. Belcanto

To be honest, pretty much every little eatery in Lisbon offers decent fresh food, but if you feel like getting a bit fancy, Belcanto will offer an unforgettable experience.

The refined plates created by chef José Avillez use the best of Portuguese food and embody everything exciting about contemporary Portuguese cuisine.