‘When you know, you know’: Kristen Stewart is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer!

We hear wedding bells! Kristen Stewart just revealed she’s engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer!

The Charlie’s Angel actress announced the news on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, when speaking about her girlfriend of two years.

‘We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,’ Stewart said. ‘I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.’

(via Harper's Bazaar)

It’s totally sweet that she went on this show to announce the news as just a year prior, Kristen had told Stern on the show that the pair had ever intention of walking down the aisle someday. At the time, Kirsten told Howard that she couldn't ‘f–king wait’ to propose to Meyer. ‘I think good things happen fast.’

She was so excited, she actually had the proposal already planned back in 2019 while on the show, though she kept tight-lipped about the details as she wasn’t sure if Meyer was listening in or not. ‘I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable,’ she shared, before talking about how Dylan was ‘The One’:

‘When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone.’

Less than a year later, the pair are now engaged and already gushing about wedding details.

(via EOnline)

‘I want it to be pretty chill,’ Kirsten shared. ‘I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f–king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends.’

Although they weren’t publicly linked until 2019, Stewart says the pair met on a film set eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until several years later at a mutual friends party.

Kristen has previously dated several high profile Hollywood stars, famously including ex-co-star Robert Pattinson, before coming out as bisexual at 21. Since then, she’s dated Stella Maxwell, Claire Argile and several other celebrities. Meyer and Stewart apparently became close after Stewart’s breakup with Maxwell, when Meyer was there to comfort her through the hard time.

So while we don’t know when exactly this proposal happened – Kristen is notoriously private – we do know that Meyer, the scriptwriter behind films such as Moxie and American Pickle, is the one who proposed.

‘She nailed it,’ Kristen shared. ‘It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening.’

We can’t wait to hear more!