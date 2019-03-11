What to wear Paddy’s Day – based on your zodiac sign, of course

The Paddy's Day bank holiday weekend is finally almost upon us, so it's time to hit the town.

And, you can't even use the "I've nothing to wear" excuse not to head out, because we've put together a selection of gorge style pieces – based on your zodiac sign.

12 stunning ensembles to help you forget that Mercury is in retrograde.

Capricorn

Boohoo boots in zebra €44.24, Structured Cross Body Bag €16.80, Striped t-shirt €7.95, Cord dress €40.00

Aquarius

Organza blouse €49.95, Nasty Gal boots €27.00, Faux Leather skirt €29.95, Denim jacket €64.00

Pisces

ASOS DESIGN pop green soft suit blazer €62.21 & shorts €30.42, White t-shirt €3.95, Pearl palm leaf earrings €9.95, Animal print runners €59.95

Aries

ASOS WHITE casual crepe trousers €89.86, White runners €35.00, Shanghai Box Grab Bag €34.00, Zara t-shirt €12.95

Taurus

Neon milkmaid top €19.95, Beaded net tote €40.00, Neon Hun Chunky Runners €23.50, Cargo trousers €27.99

Gemini

Blue utility pinafore denim dress €48.00, Penneys Bumbag €7.00, Zara runners €25.95, Turtle Neck Volume Sleeve Rib Top €9.80

Cancer

Level Head Beret €11.00, Penneys Belt €5.00, Platform trainers €22.99, Khaki utility boiler jumpsuit €75.00

Leo

Bad Romance Shaggy Cardigan€68.00, Jersey bandeau €3.50Grey flatforms €50.00 ASOS DESIGN wide leg trousers in snake print €38.71

Virgo

Textured trucker coat €32.90, Khaki tie waist shirt dress €65.00, Red leather block heel ankle boots €80.00, Rainbow beaded bag €18.90

Libra

ASOS DESIGN asymmetic knitted top €30.42 Short denim jacket €27.99, Topshop ankle boots €34.00, Black Amelie RI washed super skinny jeans €50.00

Scorpio

Trenchcoat €69.99, Brown leopard print paperbag jeans €55.00, Chunky boots €32.90, Khaki crop top €8.00

Sagittarius

Teddy faux fur aviator €37.80, Denim mid skinny fit rigid jeans €55.00, River Island heeled boots in khaki €69.13, Light brown stripe button front vest top €25.00