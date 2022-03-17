What to watch: 10 brilliant movies to binge this St. Patrick’s Day

If you feel like dodging the parade and the pub this year, then we don't blame you. Instead, why not put your feet up and celebrate your heritage by indulging in a few fantastic Irish-themed films?

These are our top picks for what to watch, now sit down and enjoy all things Emerald Isle-inspired.

1. Flight of the Doves, 1971

2. Brooklyn, 2015

3. Sing Street

4. The Commitments, 1991

5. Michael Collins, 1996

6. My Left Foot, 1989

7. In Bruges, 2008

8. Once, 2007

9. Far and Away, 1992

10. Circle of Friends, 1995