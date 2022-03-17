SHEmazing!
What to watch: 10 brilliant movies to binge this St. Patrick’s Day

If you feel like dodging the parade and the pub this year, then we don't blame you. Instead, why not put your feet up and celebrate your heritage by indulging in a few fantastic Irish-themed films?

These are our top picks for what to watch, now sit down and enjoy all things Emerald Isle-inspired. 

1. Flight of the Doves, 1971

Image result for flight of the doves movie

2. Brooklyn, 2015

Image result for brooklyn movie

3. Sing Street

4. The Commitments, 1991

5. Michael Collins, 1996

6. My Left Foot, 1989

Image result for My Left Foot movie

7. In Bruges, 2008

Image result for In Bruges movie

8. Once, 2007

Image result for Once movie

9. Far and Away, 1992

10. Circle of Friends, 1995

 

