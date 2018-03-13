SHEmazing!
Here’s what happened co-workers switched genders for a week

Despite many companies taking strides towards gender equality, the fact of the matter is that women are still experiencing huge push-backs in the work place.

From unjustified pay discrepancies to disrespectful colleagues, female workers often need to go above and beyond in order to receive the same recognition as their male peers. 

Last week, Martin Schneider, a writer and editor at an entertainment publication, took to Twitter to share the challenges he faced after a technical glitch meant that his emails were accidentally signed off with the name of his female co-worker, Nicole Hallberg.

Giving his followers a little background, he explained how his boss was always complaining about how long Nicole took to work with clients.

As her supervisor, it was Martin's responsibility to encourage his colleague to work at a faster pace – though he admits he didn't see it as a huge issue, and was only doing it to keep his boss happy.

Now, here's where the story gets really interesting.

After a string of rude and uncooperative replies from a certain client, Martin realised the problem – all his correspondence had been signed off using the the name “Nicole”.

No prizes for guessing what happened next.

After informing the client that he had taken over the project, Martin saw a huge improvement in communication.

Curious as to whether this was a regular occurrence, Martin asked Nicole if she experienced this kind of behaviour a lot. 

The pair then decide to conduct a two-week experiment, during which time they would sign their emails using each others names. 

Martin decided to bring this blatant example of gender bias to the attention of his boss – but as expected, he was having none of it. 

The thread garnered huge attention online, with many Twitter users sharing the story in an attempt to highlight the kins of sexism that women are forced to deal with on a daily basis.

