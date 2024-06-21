We’ve got the inside scoop – there’s a Häagen-Dazs pop-up at Arnotts!

Serving scoops since 1961, Häagen-Dazs, known for its extraordinary ice cream, is thrilled to announce a very special pop-up store in Arnotts, Dublin. Launched on Thursday 13th of June, the exclusive pop-up offers a delectable range of its famous, mouthwatering flavours where shoppers can make their own Häagen-Dazs ice cream creations.

Shoppers can enjoy the magic of Häagen-Dazs along with the experience of customising their ice creams to their heart's desire with an array of delicious toppings.

As Häagen-Dazs spreads the summer spirit, Arnotts visitors will be able to enjoy flavours including Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Cheesecake, and more. The exclusive Häagen-Dazs pop-up store is open from now until Wednesday 24th July 2024, so make sure to pop by to indulge in the ultimate summer treat.

Häagen-Dazs welcomes summertime shoppers to indulge in a delicious scoop of the world’s most celebrated luxury Ice Cream, their dedicated team will be on hand to offer tasters and promises a vibrant atmosphere and a deliciously fun experience for adults and children alike, one scoop at a time.