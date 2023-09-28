These are the most attractive accents, according to your star sign

These days, the worlds of dating and romance can be a whirlwind. Between our hectic schedules and the hit-and-miss of dating apps, it can be a struggle to know what you’re looking for in your ideal partner.

Amazingly, it turns out that our star signs can often be a huge giveaway when it comes to the traits of our perfect match.

One such factor can be the person’s accent, which has become one of the biggest intrigues singletons have when they first meet their date.

However, how are we supposed to know which accent we are naturally drawn towards, when there are so many to choose from? Well, it seems like the zodiac might have the answer to all our queries!

Speaking to Betway, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Hongiman has revealed that for each star sign, there is a specific accent that aligns to your perfect match.

So, what are you waiting for? Have a look through the results below and find out which accent your astrological sign is most drawn towards:

Aries – Scouse

“The first sign of the Zodiac, Aries love to innovate. Fresh faced and forever young, those born under the sign of the ram adore new beginnings. A date with a Scouse twang will make a great match, as this accent links with daring and imagination.”

Taurus – Brummie

“Peaceful and calm, Taurus can be found hiding behind a book, curled up on a chaise longue. Laid back to a fault, those born under the sign of the bull know how to relax. Matching with a cutie with a Brummie accent will fit well, as this accent links with an easygoing, casual attitude.”

Gemini – Mancunian

“Upbeat and communicative, Geminis are the life and soul of the party. Ready for anything and with a glow-stick in hand, those born under the sign of the twins love a good noisy get-together. A date with a Manchester accent will be an amazing match, as this accent links with festivals and celebrations.”

Cancer – Yorkshire

“Indoorsy and family-loving, Cancerians love being gathered around with their nearest and dearest. Traditional, and with a love for generations past, those born under the sign of the crab enjoy sitting in the living room with their family. Dating a hottie with a Yorkshire accent will make them feel warm and cosy, as this accent links with roaring fires and baked treats.”

Leo – Home Counties

“Glamorous and fabulous, Leos are always centre stage. Proud and confident, those born under the sign of the Lion adore feeling like they belong in all the swankiest locations. Matching with a partner with a Home Counties accent will work well, as this accent links with luxury and opulence.”

Virgo – Geordie

“Everyone’s best friend, Virgo is a sign that loves to meet each person where they are. Organised and understanding, those born under the sign of the virgin surround themselves with people from all walks of life, with no judgement. A date with a Geordie accent is a great fit for them, as this accent links with friendliness and acceptance.”

Libra – Irish

“Creative and artistic, Librans have talents for miles. Open hearted and kind, those born under the sign of the scales like to find themselves in creative spaces like galleries, concerts and live-music cafes. Matching with a partner with an Irish accent would suit their personality, as this accent links with creativity and musical gifts.”

Scorpio – Northern Irish

“Unique and mysterious, Scorpios like to keep their secrets private. Passionate and intense, those born under the sign of the scorpion are known for their experimental nature. A date with a Northern Irish accent, voted the sexiest accent in the UK, would be perfect for them.”

Sagittarius – Scottish

“Generous and full of love, Sagittarius are all about laughter and travel. Free spirited and adventurous, those born under the sign of the archer just love to have a joke. Matching with a partner with a Scottish accent would bring them joy, as this accent links with good humour and comedy.”

Capricorn – Cockney

“Driven and entrepreneurial, Capricorns find joy in all things business. Focused and hard working, those born under the sign of the sea-goat are always at work. A hot date who speaks with a Cockney accent will make them feel special, as this accent links with business focus and financial success.”

Aquarius – West Country

“Charitable and quiet, Aquarians always want to return to nature. Humanitarian and kind, those born under the sign of the water-bearer love all living beings. Finding a perfect match with a West Country accent will be right up their street, as this accent links with a love of nature and the countryside.”

Pisces – Welsh

“Loving and heart-centred, Pisceans like to surround themselves with similarly romantic people. Extraordinary and spiritual, those born under the sign of the fish enjoy people who are not mainstream. A date who uses a Welsh lilt will be a big hit in the Piscean household, as this accent links with a quirky artistic pull.”