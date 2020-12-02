We’ve found the toastie cafe of our dreams and they now open at night!

Dublin’s favourite cheesy café, Meltdown has just opened its second prime city centre location at 15 Montague Street, Dublin 2.

The cheese lover’s paradise was set up by owner Maeve O’Malley in 2018 and what started as a pop up has since grown to two permanent city centre cafes including Montague Street and 5 Leeson Street Lower. Despite the inevitable difficulties the past six months has brough to all businesses, O’Malley has managed to not only maintain but grow her business.

The new Montague Street café is open Monday-Friday 8am-3.30pm and 10am-3.30pm Saturday & Sunday and offers a bigger space for staff and customers alike. As restrictions lift, Meltdown, Montague Street will become a day-to-night dining experience with the addition of the evening ‘Winedown’ menu.

Winedown is Meltdown’s night-time sister. It’s a wine bar but so much more. Winedown, which will open once restrictions are lifted ,will offer food and wine with relaxed service in a space filled with contemporary Irish art. Think sharing plates & set menus with interesting wine pairings and exceptional cheese.

Winedown was created by entrepreneur Maeve O’ Malley, and like many business women, Maeve seeks to engage and promote other business women in her work. Winedown has been transformed from the mind of the founder into a reality thanks to the work of several leading female creatives.

Nadine Savage carried out the interior design, DJ Tara Stewart created the playlist and Meltdown stalwart Sarah Maloney designed the branding. Nichola Hughes created the wine list, Fattiburke painted an original mural that greets you as you enter the space, and Kate Dillon is keeping loyal fans up to date sharing sneak peeks on social media.

Chef Maeve Walsh curated the Winedown menu after joining the team during lockdown. In addition to their shared work, Meltdown’s founder and Chef, both named Maeve, share ancestry; their fathers were fishermen. This shared history is visible in the menu with its emphasis on seafood.

Maeve Walsh is a culinary queen, who won the Euro-toque – Young chef of the year award in 2016. She has worked in a host of amazing restaurants such as Restaurant 41, The Canteen, and 2 star restaurant Nathan Outlaw to name but a few.

Winedown has been made possible thanks to the hard work of Bruna Machado and Chris Matsuno who have maintained Meltdown’s success while Winedown was in development.

Winedown will officially open when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Alongside the Winedown menu, the Montague Street menu now includes tasty breakfasts, salads, cold sandwiches, cakes and cookies, alongside the now famous range of cheese toasties, all made fresh, onsite, daily.

The new location will be serving up all of the usual cheesy glory as well as some delicious new additions to the menu.

For breakfast, expect Burritos packed with eggs, bacon, hash brown and mozzarella and of course Meltdown’s very own HotStuff hot sauce (€7.95), or opt for the veggie version with eggs, mushrooms hash brown, mozzarella and HotStuff hot sauce (€7.95).

For something lighter the Bircher Museli will set you up for the day with rolled oats, apple cinnamon, hazelnut and maple syrup (€3.85).

For lunch the cheesy melts still reign supreme with favourites including Ribmelt – Pork ribs, macaroni and cheese, red cheddar, caramelised onions on sourdourgh bread (€8.70). Vegans fear not as the Vegan Hun packs a punch with vegan mozzarella, secret Meltdown cajun sauce, tomato, red onion and rocket (€8.50).

Spicy Tomato soup (€5.25) and the new addition of tasty salads like the Salmon of Knowledge with hot smoked salmon, potato salad, pickled cucumber and mixed leaves (€8.60) mean you err on the side of fewer calories at lunch time without compromising on flavour.

For a sweet treat or a mid-day pick me up, you can’t go wrong with a coffee and a fresh cookie. Cookies are €3.15 and include Nutella, Chocolate chip and Triple Chocolate options. Coffees from €2.80.

Speaking about the new location, owner Maeve O'Malley said, “This location will be Meltdown by day (until 3.30pm) and will transform to Winedown by night (from 5pm). Winedown will offer an Irish seasonal menu curated by our new chef Maeve Walsh. We are so excited to have Maeve on board. She has a wealth of experience working in a host of fantastic restaurants including Restaurant 41, the Canteen and 2-star restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Cornwall, England to name but a few.”

“The food will be served as large and small sharing plates and there will also be an option to avail of a set tasting menu with wine pairing. To say we are excited to allow people in to enjoy the space is an understatement!”

Meltdown is available for collection or delivery. For more information visit www.meltdown.ie .