Westlife’s Mark Feehily reveals hopes to have another child

Westlife’s Mark Feehily has revealed his hopes to expand his family. The dad welcomed baby girl Layla into his life via surrogate in 2019 and it looks like he’s eager for her to have a sibling.

The doting dad spoke to RTÉ’s Jennifer Zamparelli about having another baby, “I love the idea of her having a little playmate her own size and age. I definitely do love the idea of it, it’s not in the immediate immediate future but it’s on the cards.”

The Flying Without Wings singer said being able to spend more time with his daughter during lockdown has been a blessing, “The last few months we’ve spent so much time with Layla and I’m so grateful for that.”

The dad explained that when he is working or touring with his bandmates, he misses out on the little things so it’s nice to be around for them now, “It’s just been really lovely to see all those tiny little changes happening.”

Mark and his partner Cailean O'Neill welcomed Layla on October 1. The dads recently celebrated their first Father’s Day together, which was undoubtedly a special moment for both of them.

Mark said all he wanted was to relax at home and have a cuppa whilst Layla played with her toys.

The singer previously said that becoming a parent has completely transformed his life for the better. “All of your focus is on another little person and a tiny little smile from her at the moment is like winning the lottery or something, it's the best feeling in the world, so to get so much joy out of a tiny thing, it just puts everything into perspective, you know,” he told The Mirror.