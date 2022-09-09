Westlife announce exciting new shows for Christmas

Calling all Westlife fans – we have some exciting news for you!

Everyone’s favourite Irish boyband have just announced that they are going to be celebrating the festive season with their fanbase this year.

Home for Christmas, consisting of two intimate shows with Westlife at the 3Arena in Dublin, will be held on December 20 and 21 this year.

These shows will be Shane, Kian, Mark and Nicky’s first indoor Dublin dates in over 11 years.

The announcement of these special festive shows comes off the back of the boys’ highly-successful Wild Dreams Tour, which is continuing through to summer 2023.

The band recently played sold out UK, Irish and European shows which included Wembley Stadium, as well as two nights at both Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The remainder of the tour will expand into Asia later this year, followed by a full run of UK arena dates.

Westlife was originally formed in 1998, and the band had over a decade’s worth of success before they announced their split in 2011.

They staged their comeback in 2018, and since then, the boys have experienced phenomenal success such as high-charting albums, their most successful radio records, and their fastest selling tours of all time.

Home For Christmas ticket prices start from €72.10 including booking fee. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, September 16 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Good luck to everyone who wishes to get tickets!