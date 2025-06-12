Westlife announce 25th anniversary shows without Mark Feehily

Westlife are celebrating a milestone achievement!

After initially being formed in 1998, Irish boyband Westlife – comprised at the time of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Brian McFadden – launched their very first world tour in 2001.

Now, almost 25 years after that life-changing moment, the boys have confirmed that they have several plans in store to celebrate their achievements next year, including new music and concerts.

Last night, the remaining members of Westlife took to social media to release a statement to their fanbase.

“To our amazing fans, we would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th Anniversary celebrations…” Nicky, Shane, Kian and Mark began.

“On the 9th February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later? We have so many exciting plans to share with you very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way,” they announced.

The band then went on to reveal that Mark will be unable to take part in the celebrations, as he continues to recover from health issues. Last February, Mark revealed that he was temporarily quitting the band, after undergoing treatment for sepsis and a “very large incisional hernia”.

“Sadly, Mark will be unable to join the celebrations. We hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able. He sends his love and positivity to you all as always,” Westlife penned.

“The four of us can't quite believe it's been 25 years. We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world. We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can't wait to celebrate together!” they concluded.

Many Westlife fans have since expressed their reactions on Instagram, with one commenting: “First of all, all the best for Mark. We miss him a lot. But that's great news and can't wait for more details.”

“Sending lots of love to Mark. Hope he’s doing well,” another replied.