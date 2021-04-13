We’re obsessed! This sustainable Irish candle is our new spring scent

If you’re on the hunt for some new scented candles to cosy up your home for spring, and are looking for more of a sustainable, ethical option then you’ve come to the right place.

Ireland’s greenest brand, The Handmade Soap Company, today announced the launch of their newest candle and first candle from their ‘Anam’ range — the brand’s most sustainable range to date!

The Irish word for ‘soul’, the new Anam range embodies the true spirit of this family business: cruelty-free products made with ethically sourced raw ingredients and sustainable packaging. The soul of The Handmade Soap Company has always been rooted in kindness. All products are as kind to you as they are to the planet, and this newest launch is no different.

After enjoying this beautifully scented candle ourselves, we can wholeheartedly say that it’s our new signature scent this spring. It adds such a wholesome, earthy vibe to your home, which we simply can’t get enough of.

The top of the fragrance is the sweet and warming aroma of coriander seed, which is a light, fresh scent. That top note is grounded by a rich, earthy base of vetiver. The heart notes of this Anam fragrance are a careful blend of geranium, eucalyptus and ethereal amounts of lavender that hold the blend together just right.

Each individual candle and essential oil blends are handcrafted to perfection by the brand founders Donagh and Gemma Quigley and their skilled team in Slane, Co. Meath.

The Coriander Seed, Geranium and Vetiver candle is a part of the Anam ‘home range’ which also encompasses the ceramic diffuser and essential oil blends. The candle is 100% natural, 100% vegan and uses no synthetic fragrances, unlike so many of the world’s best known candle brands.

Speaking about the launch, brand founder Donagh Quigley said, “We are so excited to be launching our first Anam candle today. We have spent countless hours blending rare essential oils with our carefully perfected 100% soy, rapeseed and beeswax candles, to get to this point.”

“When you light this beautiful candle, you are transported to a hazy late summer's eve, with the gentle hum of the birds and bees around you. You get that feeling of winding down the heady hustle toward cosy evenings, surrounded by harvest blooms”.

Donagh and his team present the candles in a glass apothecary style jar. These glass jars are exquisitely decorated in County Offaly and are so beautiful you will not want to throw them away. The boxes they arrive in are made from FSC Certified sustainable card from managed forests. The candles are free from paragons, SLS, petrochemicals and other synthetics

This multi award-winning company is setting the standard in using only the highest quality natural ingredients, while taking every step possible not to harm the environment.

With a burn time of approximately 75 hours, the new Anam candle RRP’s at €35 and is available to purchase from today from the brand’s website www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie or exclusively at Brown Thomas.