We’re gasping at Cillian Murphy’s brutal Tommy Shelby criticism

Peaky Blinders has become a worldwide phenomenon, partially due to Cillian Murphy's incredible performance as the iconic Tommy Shelby in 1920s post WWI-Birmingham.

We don't doubt that you've spotted some lads sporting the exact same haircut as the Shelby boys, as well as wearing the flat cap and three-piece suits.

The period cut has led to a style revolution among fans of the show, with barbers constantly being asked for the 'Peaky cut' from men (and some women) of all ages.

But despite the style’s popularity, Cillian Murphy has zero time for it;

"People ask for a Peaky cut. It’s crazy that people like it – it hasn’t grown on me," he told Woman and Home. The 43-year-old pointed out how easily spotted he is with the shaved sides and long top.

"It’s when you get the haircut that people start shouting at you," he said. "When I don’t have the haircut I can get the bus quite unmolested." He normally wears a far longer haircut, and is left alone.

The Dunkirk actor recently admitted that his wife gets annoyed by his dedication to the BBC One show, which has just returned for its fifth series.

Cillian has to "cancel reality for a little while" while he's on set and candidly admitted that he can find the role "exhausting";

"Part of acting in film and television is that you have to go from sitting around in a trailer twiddling your thumbs, doing the crossword or whatever, to bang! Being in it. So if you're coming from a standstill, it doesn't work."

He also divulged that his spouse Yvonne McGuinness and sons, 13-year-old Malachy and 12-year-old Aran, feel that he's in another world when the series is filming.

"I'm not walking around talking like Tommy all the time, but you have to be there or thereabouts.

"So she's right, I'm not all there when I'm filming. And in terms of life when we're filming: I don't socialise, I just go home, learn the lines, go to bed."

The hugely anticipated fifth season of Peaky Blinders kicked off on BBC One on Sunday night, stay tuned for the next five episodes.

Feature image: Instagram/@cillianmurphylove_