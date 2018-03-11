We’re absolutely loving this Irish-made all-natural skincare brand

Unless you've been gifted with perfectly clear and radiant skin, you'll know that not all skincare products deliver the results they promise.

Maybe you've chosen the wrong product for your skin type, or perhaps the chemical in a certain cream have caused you to break-out, either way, if you've had an adverse reaction to a heavily manufactured product, it might be worth considering some more natural ways to look after you skin.

Yeates Natural Products in a Irish company making skin care products using 100 per cent natural ingredients.

Created by Terry Yeates, the idea for the business came about while his wife Mary was recovering from cancer.

After she was advised to steer clear of certain beauty products which may have high levels of hormones and other synthetic compounds, Terry decided to make a natural skin cream that she could use.

"Modern lifestyles don't always create optimal conditions for physical wellness, as environmental toxins can leave the body unbalanced. However this can be addressed by using my natural products made from pure oils," he says.

"Parabens and synthetic free, we never test on animals, or buy from any supplier that tests on animals. We are Vegan Friendly and use 100% recyclable packaging. The problem with conventional skincare products is that you don't know what's in them and what effect they can have on your body. So if you want to know what's in the bottle, go natural!"

From lavender hand cream to natural clay cleansers, Yeates Natural Beauty products have everything you need to revamp your entire skin-care routine.

For more information check out yeatesnaturalproducts.com.