Weekend Recipe: How to make moreish Millionaire’s Shortbread

The weekend is nearly here and frankly all we can think about is that glorious Saturday morning lie-in. To help make your weekend that little bit sweeter, why not try your hand at our delectable Millionaire’s Shortbread recipe?

This simple recipe, courtesy of Nestlé Carnation, is the perfect traybake treat for any mid-day cravings, ideal for coffee dates with friends or as an after-dinner dessert.

Plus, there’s no actual baking involved, making it a wonderful quick and easy dish!

Give it a whirl this weekend and thank us later!

Makes: 16

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

250g shortbread biscuits, crushed

55g melted butter

150g butter

150g dark brown soft sugar

397g can Carnation Condensed Milk

200g dark chocolate

55g Nestlé Milkybar

You will also need…

20cm brownie tin, lined with baking parchment

Method:

Combine the crushed biscuits and the melted butter, press into the tin. Chill for 20 mins.

Heat the sugar and remaining butter in a non-stick pan gently, stirring, until melted. Add the Carnation condensed milk and bring to a rapid boil, stirring continuously. Cook for a minute or so or until the filling has thickened. Pour the caramel over the base. Cool, then chill until set.

Melt the chocolate in separate bowls. Pour the dark chocolate over the caramel and then add spoonfuls of the melted Milkybar. Swirl together with a spoon for a marbled effect.

Chill until set. Remove from the tin and cut into squares – dip your knife in hot water (then dry on kitchen towel) to make it easier to cut through the chocolate.

Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks!