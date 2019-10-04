Wedding Bells: Katy Perry will marry Orlando Bloom in December

Love is in the air!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to tie the knot this December after the actor popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

2019 has been quite the year for celebrity weddings with Katy’s close friends marrying their beaus over the past few months. The Firework songstress and Orlando attended the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling last month in England.

Just this week, Katy attended the second wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, so there’s no doubt the Never Really Over is feeling loved up.

According to US Weekly, the couple will say ‘I do’ this December, however, the couple are planning a private and intimate ceremony.

Their nearest and dearest friends and family will attend the ceremony.

“They are using a planner to finalise all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too. They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends,” an insider told People magazine.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on February 14, 2019.

The lovebirds confirmed their engagement by posting a selfie to their Instagram accounts.

Katy showed off her beautiful engagement ring in the snap. She captioned the image, 'full bloom' while Orlando simply captioned it 'lifetimes.'

We cannot wait to see Katy’s wedding dress. The Part of Me singer will make the most beautiful bride.