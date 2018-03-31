We Stand With Her: Today’s march in photos, videos and tweets

Today, thousands of marchers took to the streets of Dublin in solidarity with victims of rape and sexual assault in the We Stand With Her rally.

Holding banners proclaiming 'I Belive Her' and chanting 'sue me Paddy,' the march served as a reminder that while the Belfast rape trial may now be closed, with not guilty verdicts handed out, the discussion about sexual violence, rape and consent is just beginning.

The SHEmazing team was at the March, you can check out our live coverage and pictures over on Instagram – @shemazing.ie.

Here's the march through the eyes and ears on the ground:

Last time I was part of a communal cry at the Spire it was during the Savita demos. Something powerful happened in Dublin today. The city was brought to a standstill women have had enough. #ibelieveher #westandwithher — Stephanie Lord (@stephie08) March 29, 2018

Huge crowd in the march as it just passed my apartment. Chants of “Sue us Paddy” and #WeStandWithHer. Easily took 10 minutes for the full length of the march to pass. pic.twitter.com/tUgoHCT5CZ — Michael McDonald (@MichaelMMcD) March 31, 2018

The ladies (& men) were well and truly in formation today at The Spire, Dublin. #ibelieveher #westandwithher pic.twitter.com/If0eIYqWJg — Jane Casey (@jaincasey) March 29, 2018

Feature image: Instagram / stickalashing