We Stand With Her: Today’s march in photos, videos and tweets

Today, thousands of marchers took to the streets of Dublin in solidarity with victims of rape and sexual assault in the We Stand With Her rally. 

Holding banners proclaiming 'I Belive Her' and chanting 'sue me Paddy,' the march served as a reminder that while the Belfast rape trial may now be closed, with not guilty verdicts handed out, the discussion about sexual violence, rape and consent is just beginning. 

The SHEmazing team was at the March, you can check out our live coverage and pictures over on Instagram – @shemazing.ie.

Here's the march through the eyes and ears on the ground: 

Feature image: Instagram / stickalashing

