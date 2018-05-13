We NEED this 3-ingredient, healthy double chocolate ice-cream today

Okay, we all want to be healthy and make smart choices when it comes to what we consume, but everyone deserves a treat.

However, if you're an icecream addict like we are, putting down the spoon and stepping away from the tub can sometimes be harder than expected.

With only three ingredients, no added sugar or dairy, this vegan ice-cream is the answer to your prayers.

As if that wasn't enough, it only takes five minutes to make.

Known as 'nicecream' in the vegan community, this frozen treat is almost too good to be true.

You're welcome.

Ingredients

3 bananas, sliced and frozen

30g cacao powder

100g dark chocolate chips

Method

1. Place frozen bananas and cacao powder in a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles ice-cream.

2. Add the chocolate chips, combine with a spatula, then place in a container and freeze again (or eat straight away).