We Live In Time trailer released with Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield

We finally have a trailer for We Live In Time!

Last year, candid shots from Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s latest movie went viral on social media, prompting fans to be intrigued about their upcoming film.

Now, ahead of its release later this year, we’ve finally been given a first look at their first project together – We Live In Time. You can watch the official trailer for it here:

Directed by Brooklyn's John Crowley, the romance comedy-drama film follows Almut and Tobias when they meet after she accidentally hits him with her car.

The blockbuster will follow the pair’s sweeping love story, including everything from having their first child together to the moment that Almut is given a devastating diagnosis.

The official logline for We Live In Time reads: “An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”

Following the trailer’s release, many viewers have since taken to social media to express their thoughts so far.

“This movie is gonna destroy me huh,” one fan joked on Instagram.

“Okay well I’m crying at the trailer already,” another commented.

“This is going to ruin me. I can’t wait,” a third fan added.

Actress Florence Pugh recently took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming release.

Alongside the film’s trailer, the 28-year-old wrote: “I hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoyed making. Everyday I went to work appreciative for that experience, grateful for all of those I was working alongside, touched that I was a part of making a story like this. It truly felt like magic.”

We Live In Time is due to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this September. Although a worldwide release date has yet to be announced, the film will arrive in cinemas this autumn.