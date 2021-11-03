We finally know why Ryan Reynolds is taking a step back from Hollywood

The world was in mourning last month when Ryan Reynolds announced to fans in an Instagram post that he would be taking a sabbatical from acting.

Reynolds has recently wrapped filming on an Apple TV+ production ‘Spirited’, a retelling of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and wrote and Instagram post thanking his fellow actors for the experience.

‘That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,’ the dad of three wrote. ‘Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…

Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.’

The announcement surprised many, with Reynolds being at the height of his career with major titles like Deadpool and Free Guy under his belt. Reynolds took to his Instagram story later that day to reassure fans about the length of his break away from the big screen by posting the Indeed.com definition of sabbatical:

‘A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical. It gives you enough time and flexibility to do things such as travel, study or complete a major side project.’

Reynolds amended the phrasing of the last line by adding in the word ‘parent’. The actor clarified this week that this addition to the post meant that he wanted to spend more time with his family and was going to use the sabbatical time to do that.

‘I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don't get that time back.’

So when will we see the star back in Hollywood? Even Reynolds himself doesn’t seem entirely sure, though he has several big projects lined up, including Deadpool 3 which is supposed to come out in 2022.

‘I'll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer.’ The 45-year-old actor shared. ‘It just provides me an opportunity to be home.’

We’re sure wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty, will be glad to have dad around a little more for the next while, as much as we’ll miss him!