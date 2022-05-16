We finally know which love story Bridgeton season 3 will focus on

Calling all Bridgerton fans — we finally know which couple the third season of this angsty period drama will be focusing on!

Earlier this morning, Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan excitedly announced that she and her co-star Luke Newton are taking center stage in Bridgerton season three, as the upcoming series will follow the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

“Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story,” Nicola wrote on Instagram, alongside a stunning black and white photo of herself and Luke.

The 29-year-old actor also shared the big news on his own social media page, as he wrote, “Looks like the cats out of the bag! @bridgertonnetflix Season 3 will follow the story of Colin & Pen! See you all soon.”

Penelope and Colin’s love story plays out in the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, written by Julia Quinn, so it seems we’re getting to see this romance a season early. Previously, each season of Bridgerton followed the basic storylines shown in each book, in the order in which they were published.

The first Bridgerton romance novel, The Duke and I, followed the love story between the eldest Bridgerton daughter and the Duke of Hastings, much like the first season of the series, which aired on Netflix in December, 2020.

The second book in the Bridgerton saga, The Viscount Who Loved Me, follows the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony as he embarks on an epic enemies to lovers romance with Miss Kate Sheffield, similar to how it played out in season two of the much-loved Netflix series.

However, this is where the books differ from the show, as the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, follows the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, who finds himself in a Cinderella-esk romance. The Netflix series has already been renewed for seasons three and four, so there’s still hope that viewers might get to see Benedict become the leading man next season.

In the books, Penelope has slightly more than a dalliance with the third eldest Bridgerton sibling, Colin, whom the young wallflower has had an infatuation with for quite some time. Discussing the topic of sex scenes in a recent interview with elle.com, Nicola reluctantly revealed that it won’t be long before she and Luke Newton finally lock lips… and more!

“Oh god, yes, it’s going to happen!” Nicola excitedly confirmed. “We [she and Luke Newton] used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we did this when we do it?’ And then as time goes on it becomes more real.”

“Now it’s not funny anymore! Everyone’s like, ‘You’re going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!’”

Unfortunately, as Bridgerton season three has yet to go into production, it seems we'll have quite some time to wait before we finally see Colin and Penelope's romance blossom. Judging by the release dates of pervious seasons though, we're hopeful that season three will be with us at some stage in early 2023.