We now know when Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is coming to RTÉ

Great news Grey’s fans — we finally know when season 17 is going to be coming to RTÉ, and it’s sooner than you would expect!

Irish Grey’s Anatomy fans have been patiently waiting for the newest season of our favourite medical drama to be available to watch over on this side of the pond for quite some time now, ever since season 16 was famously cut short due to the pandemic and lockdown measures.

Season 17 started back up again, airing new episodes of the series in America last November. Meanwhile, British and Irish viewers have been desperately trying to avoid spoilers, while we wait for it to appear on our screens.

However, the wait is finally over, as it’s been confirmed that season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will be premiering on RTÉ in just two weeks time, Wednesday, March 31.

For those who don’t know, this most recent season of Grey’s Anatomy will take place a few months into the coronavirus pandemic, showing our Grey-Sloan staff desperately trying to get a handle on this unprecedented medical crisis.

You might want to proceed with caution when watching this season though, as Grey’s star, Ellen Pompeo has hinted at the possibility that season 17 might be the show’s last.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it,” Pompeo said in an interview with Variety last October.

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year… but it could very well could be,” she added.