We finally know the name & subject of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Spotify has revealed details about Meghan Markle’s first podcast series, including the title and powerful theme.

The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast is called, Archetypes, similar to the non-profit organisation that her and Prince Harry set up called Archewell. According to a press release the series will “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”.

Meghan will “uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives”. She will also be speaking with historians and experts on the matter.

Spotify released a one minute audio snippet to give listeners a glimpse of what topics will be mentioned in the podcast. A compilation of different voices can be heard speaking of women in derogatory ways, saying things such as, “she’s a slut” and “they are weaker, smaller; they are less intelligent”. Meghan’s voice can then be heard saying, “this is how we talk about women. The words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us”.

A spokesperson for Archewell Audio confirmed the podcast was in production on March 17. An exact date for its release has not yet been announced but it is due to premiere this summer.

The mum-of-two and husband Harry announced a multi-year partnership between their company, Archewell Audios, and the audio streaming platform Spotify in 2020. The pair said they wanted the collaboration to take place to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values”.

The former Suits actor is known for her activism for women’s rights. From making a speech at the U.N Women’s conference on International Women’s Day 2015, to encouraging women to vote in the 2020 presidential elections, Meghan ensures her voice is heard when speaking out about women’s injustices.

We’re sure this podcast series will be an interesting listen when it is released.