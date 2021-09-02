We finally have a start date for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Great news Strictly fans! It’s nearly time to don your dancing shoes as we finally have a start date for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, and it’s just around the corner.

BBC Breakfast host and one of this year’s celebrity contestants, Dan Walker, revealed the big news during Wednesday morning’s broadcast, perhaps accidentally.

Speaking to co-host Louise Minchin, Dan unceremoniously explained, “I meet and greet the partner in a couple of days time, and actually the first show is on the 18th and then the live shows start on the 25th.”

As BBC have yet to confirm the 2021 premiere date for Strictly, it appears that Dan’s casual reference to the show’s first episode might not have been planned at all.

We’re not complaining though, as according to the sports broadcaster this new season of Strictly Come Dancing will be with us in just a matter of weeks with the very first episode airing on September 18.

In this premiere episode, fans will be introduced to this year’s star-studded line-up for the very first time, with the actual competition and live show element commencing the following week, on September 25.

Viewers can look forward to seeing quite a few of their favourite stars take to the dancefloor, with this year’s impressive line-up already announced. Earlier this summer it was revealed that McFly frontman Tom Fletcher will join the 2021 series. Tom, of course, has quite a reputation to uphold as his wife Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle and last year’s winner of I’m A Celeb.

Joining Tom is another well-loved entertainer, award-winning actor and comedian Robert Webb along with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Taking to the dance floor we have a couple of soap stars to watch out for including former Eastenders actress, presenter and producer Nina Wadia, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn and Eastenders’ very own Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will also be Strictly’s very first deaf contestant.

As we know, ballroom dancing isn’t for the faint of heart, which is why it should come as no surprise that we have a couple of athletes in our midst! Competitive swimmer Adam Peaty will be swapping his Olympic Gold for Strictly glitter, while former Rugby Union star Ugo Monye dons his dancing shoes.

Also featured in this year’s series is Great British Bake Off Winner John Whaite, 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and children’s presenter Rhys Stephenson.

One of the latest contestants to be announced was Loose Women star Judi Love, who will be joined by actor and producer Greg Wise and British presenter AJ Odudu.

Make sure to tune into Strictly Come Dancing when it airs on BBC later this month!