We finally have a release date for Stranger Things season 4

After a long two year wait, we finally have a release date for Stranger Things season four, and it’s just around the corner!

In a lengthy letter released today by Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, it has been revealed exactly when we can expect this supernatural, 80’s phenomenon to return to our screens, along with many other exciting details about this upcoming season.

“Hi nerds! Do you copy? It’s been a little while,” their formal letter read. “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

“Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

“Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1st.”

“So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end,” they ominously continued, before going on to reveal that season four of Stranger Things “will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last.”

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons.”

“It proved too large to tell in four, but – – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Concluding, they lovingly wrote, “As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

So there we have it — Stranger Things season four will premiere on Netflix this coming May 27, with the second half of the season due to land on the streaming service just a few short weeks later on July 1. In the meantime, check out their thrilling season four trailer below;